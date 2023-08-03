CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 17,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.41. 22,288,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,108,830. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

