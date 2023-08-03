Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.90-$9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion. Curtiss-Wright also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.90-9.15 EPS.

NYSE CW traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $136.21 and a twelve month high of $194.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.14.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.80.

In related news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,009,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 27.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 756,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,372,000 after purchasing an additional 162,552 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

