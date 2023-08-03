Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Update

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Curis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 364,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,631. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 501.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Curis will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Curis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Curis by 656.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 275,407 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth $143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 306,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Curis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Featured Articles

