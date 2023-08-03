Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,137 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,071. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PEAK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

