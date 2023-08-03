Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,266 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.70 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

