Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $23.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.06. 753,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

