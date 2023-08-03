Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $108.22. The stock had a trading volume of 374,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,146. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

In other news, Director Howard Willome John bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.66 per share, with a total value of $197,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Willome John acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.66 per share, for a total transaction of $197,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,001 shares of company stock worth $676,179. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.73.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

