Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.82. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard Willome John purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.66 per share, with a total value of $197,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,001 shares of company stock worth $676,179 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

