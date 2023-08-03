Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.



iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 477,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,603. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

