Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. American National Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in International Business Machines by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

IBM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.07. The stock had a trading volume of 858,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average of $131.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

