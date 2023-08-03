Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,393 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.22. 4,219,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $160.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.