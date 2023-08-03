Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

USB stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.01. 3,593,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,715,348. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

