Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $66.56 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,587 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $66,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $330.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

