Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $35.84 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $35,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $8.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.31. 20,223,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,047,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $805.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,330 shares of company stock worth $9,788,758. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

