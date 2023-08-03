Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,989,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,499 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,621 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 728,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $232.46. 87,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.88 and a 200 day moving average of $220.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $188.23 and a 52 week high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.