Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.64. 11,512,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,086,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

