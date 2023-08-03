Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 37,969 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,336,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,969 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $95,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,565,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,708,924. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

