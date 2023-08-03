CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.66-$0.68 EPS.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. 2,618,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,230. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.45%.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.78.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,226,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 138,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $293,769,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,337,000 after purchasing an additional 740,019 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

