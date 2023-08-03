CTC Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Deckers Outdoor makes up 1.8% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.57.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total value of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total value of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $12.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $553.06. The stock had a trading volume of 109,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,680. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $562.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

