CTC Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 6,385.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,601,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,554.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,780,985 shares of company stock worth $10,207,915 in the last ninety days. 18.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AUR stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 6,666,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,468. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

