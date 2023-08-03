CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New $645,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.3% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MMC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.25. 433,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $148.11 and a one year high of $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

