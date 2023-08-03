CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $51,627,118 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $236.42. 1,772,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,082. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.89 and its 200-day moving average is $208.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 374.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.56.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

