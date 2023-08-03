CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $118,298,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,334 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $103,226,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,875 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.49. 354,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,650. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

