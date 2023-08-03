CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Mastercard accounts for 2.2% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

MA stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $391.09. The stock had a trading volume of 728,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $370.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.90.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,159 shares of company stock valued at $201,367,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.