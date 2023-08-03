CTC Capital Management LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

CTC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up about 1.6% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,923,000 after buying an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after buying an additional 27,042 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after buying an additional 324,418 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,055,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,707,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.58. 709,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,253. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.19 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Barclays raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

