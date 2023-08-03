CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 92,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total value of $164,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total transaction of $164,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $86,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,931.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $555,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSWI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.92. The company had a trading volume of 58,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,290. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $111.70 and a 1-year high of $181.68.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.72%.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

