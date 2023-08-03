Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q3 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 16.0 %

NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $4.24 on Thursday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,237. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $799.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 138,906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCRN. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cross Country Healthcare

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.