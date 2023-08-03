Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Trading Down 1.3%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.40 and last traded at $47.40. 204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.48.

Croghan Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Croghan Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services, and trust department services.

