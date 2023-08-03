Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Crocs accounts for 1.7% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.08. 809,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,718. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CROX

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.