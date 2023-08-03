Critical Comparison: International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) & Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) and Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares International Game Technology and Aristocrat Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology 5.17% 28.84% 5.33% Aristocrat Leisure N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

International Game Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Aristocrat Leisure pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. International Game Technology pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aristocrat Leisure pays out -534.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

44.3% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Aristocrat Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares International Game Technology and Aristocrat Leisure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $4.23 billion 1.51 $275.00 million $1.07 30.01 Aristocrat Leisure N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -905.60

International Game Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Aristocrat Leisure. Aristocrat Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Game Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for International Game Technology and Aristocrat Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aristocrat Leisure 0 1 0 1 3.00

International Game Technology currently has a consensus price target of $45.17, indicating a potential upside of 40.66%. Given International Game Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Aristocrat Leisure.

Summary

International Game Technology beats Aristocrat Leisure on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services. It also designs, develops, assembles, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software for the gaming market, as well as offers gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming. In addition, the company provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games. Further, it offers sports betting technology and management services to licensed sports betting operators. Additionally, the company provides digital gaming products and services, including blackjack, roulette, slot games, poker, bingo, and other casino card games; social casino content; and iGaming systems and digital platforms that offer remote game server solution. It processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfer services, as well as money transfers. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. International Game Technology PLC is a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A.

About Aristocrat Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games. It offers pixel united, a mobile-first games powerhouse; aristocrat gaming, a gaming content; and Anaxi, an immersive and interactive digital entertainment experience content. In addition, the company provides online money gaming services; and cabinets and gaming products. Aristocrat Leisure Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in North Ryde, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.