Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 710,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.44. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 27.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 534,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 22.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 543,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 100,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Articles

