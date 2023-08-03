Credit Suisse Group Trims Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Target Price to $80.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Stock Down 5.4 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

