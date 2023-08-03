Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

NYSE CS remained flat at $0.89 during trading on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48,638 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.