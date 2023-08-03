Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,200 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 747,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 314,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credicorp

Credicorp Price Performance

Credicorp stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.23. The company had a trading volume of 270,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,384. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.07. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $118.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.27). Credicorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $6.7385 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth $5,609,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 101,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 23.7% during the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 392,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,903,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Credicorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credicorp

(Get Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.