Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Sells 44,411 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 78.2% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 85,444 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 460.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 76,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 62,839 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after buying an additional 782,182 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.08. 717,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.