Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,306 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,149,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,362,317. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NYCB. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

