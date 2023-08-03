Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Has $8.70 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 37,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,213 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.