Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $597.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $567.00 to $597.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.08.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $555.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $246.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $533.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.14. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

