Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $510.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.72.

Shares of COST stock opened at $552.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $533.00 and a 200 day moving average of $508.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

