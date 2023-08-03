Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.02 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $8.71 or 0.00029866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.02 billion and $73.59 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

