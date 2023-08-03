Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Update

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 5,590,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3,389.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.65.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

