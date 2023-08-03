Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,175 shares during the period. Corteva makes up 1.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Corteva worth $58,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Corteva by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,823,000 after acquiring an additional 365,211 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,635,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

