Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.05% of Corteva worth $21,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.21. 1,395,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,743. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 39.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.