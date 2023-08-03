Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 114,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 92,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Corsa Coal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Corsa Coal alerts:

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.84 million during the quarter. Corsa Coal had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal. The company is also involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. It produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corsa Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsa Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.