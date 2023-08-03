Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target Raised to $47.50

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

