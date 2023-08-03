Contrasting Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) & Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lloyds Banking Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Canada 15.27% 15.36% 0.81% Lloyds Banking Group 19.13% 10.64% 0.56%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Royal Bank of Canada and Lloyds Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Canada 1 3 1 0 2.00 Lloyds Banking Group 2 3 1 0 1.83

Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus target price of $139.17, indicating a potential upside of 45.09%. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,786.36%. Given Lloyds Banking Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lloyds Banking Group is more favorable than Royal Bank of Canada.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and Lloyds Banking Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Canada $52.08 billion 2.57 $12.27 billion $7.61 12.60 Lloyds Banking Group $7.19 billion 4.97 $6.75 billion $0.37 5.97

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Lloyds Banking Group. Lloyds Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Lloyds Banking Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network. Its Wealth Management segment provides a suite of advice-based solutions and strategies to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, and institutional clients. The company's Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its advice centers, RBC insurance stores, and mobile advisors; digital, mobile, and social platforms; independent brokers; and travel partners. Its Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset servicing, custody, payments, and treasury services to financial and other investors; and fund and investment administration, shareholder, private capital, performance measurement and compliance monitoring, distribution, transaction banking, cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, and global securities finance services. The company's Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, advisory services, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms, and governments. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt financing services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and institutions. The Insurance, Pensions, and Investments segment offers insurance, investment, and pension management products and services. It also provides digital banking services. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

