Contrasting BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 25.59% 16.69% 1.28% First Seacoast Bancorp -2.60% -0.88% -0.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BCB Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BCB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.67%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BCB Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $133.04 million 1.60 $45.58 million $2.41 5.24 First Seacoast Bancorp $17.50 million 2.31 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfer, money order, safe deposit box, night depository, debit card, online and mobile banking, fraud detection, and automated teller services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

