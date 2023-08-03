ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $696,728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of COP traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,001. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average of $106.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

