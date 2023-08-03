Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.82 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $571.45 million and approximately $29.82 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,142.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00301768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.07 or 0.00792909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00551636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00062065 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00124951 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,075,803,659 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,075,545,224.023249 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18378976 USD and is up 4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $37,116,757.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.