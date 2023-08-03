Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $40.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CFLT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $33.36. 2,674,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,046,168. Confluent has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $272,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 444,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,778,549.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock valued at $53,402,295. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Confluent by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Confluent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 27.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

